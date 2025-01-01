Missing You season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

After the launch of Missing You today over at Netflix, is there a chance we will see a season 2? Or, are we already at the end?

First and foremost, it only feels right to point out where things currently stand at present for the streaming service: The Harlan Coben adaptation was billed from the start as a limited series. With that, there was always a plan for a beginning, middle, and end.

If you have not heard too much about the series yet, here is what more we can say about it:

Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan’s fiancé Josh – the love of her life – disappeared and she’s never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh’s reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Now, looking ahead…

Without giving too much away, we can note that Missing You does technically end in a way that could make another season theoretically possible. However, at the same time that also does not guarantee that we’re going to get anything more. We have seen instances before of planned limited series being turned into something more, with Big Little Lies and Bad Sisters both proving to be great examples of that. However, at the same time this is the sort of thing that is still rare in comparison to the bulk of limited series out there. Netflix has also let other Coben adaptations stand on their own in the past.

In the end, we would not anticipate that you are going to see anything more here. However, you always have to leave the door a tiny crack open…

Do you think we’re going to see a Missing You season 2 at Netflix?

