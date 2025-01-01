The Rookie season 7 episode 2 spoilers: More on ‘The Watcher’

For those who have not heard already, The Rookie season 7 episode 2 is going to be coming to ABC on Tuesday, January 14. How is it going to follow up the end of season 6?

Now, we are certainly aware of the fact that the Nathan Fillion series is going to continue to be action-focused on some level, mostly because this is the way the show is and beyond that, they way that it has always been. However, at the same time, this is a story as much about characters as anything else and we really have a hard time imagining them shifting too far from this. Season 7 will introduce some new rookies, but along the way also give us some more development from the likes of Bradford and Chen. Is there a way they can come back to each other?

To get some other insight now on what could be coming, we simply suggest that you check out the full The Rookie season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina’s instincts are tested, and Tim and Lucy discover secrets about the two new rookies.

Are these secrets good or bad things? We hope that in this instance, we are really just setting up for some sort of comedic sideplot and not anything too dark, mostly because this show has already done some stories about nefarious officers over the past few years. If there are some issues here, let’s just hope that they are things that can be worked through on some level.

Obviously, there is a lot of story that is coming up once this installment wraps, as well — don’t expect whatever we see here to end up being the end of the story in the slightest.

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 2?

