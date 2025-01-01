Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Given that we’re coming off of one of Netflix’s biggest hits in Squid Game setting records, will we learn about another in Wednesday?

Well, the first thing that we really should say first and foremost is that we’d love nothing more than to see the Jenna Ortega series back soon, especially since filming is already done. Also, given that the Korean drama broke its four-day ratings record, shouldn’t it have a chance to fight back?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for SQUID GAME videos!

Well, the good news here is that Wednesday will likely get that opportunity before the end of the year … but that doesn’t mean much news is coming in January. As a matter of fact, we would be surprised if there is a lot of information shared over the course of the next several months. This is likely a show that will return after the third and final Squid Game season — we are thinking around the fall.

Obviously, the ideal situation if you are Netflix here is that you can get the new season out in either Halloween or around Thanksgiving — the latter is the window in which season 1 aired, and obviously there is a lot of time for viewers to check it out at that point.

One more thing to consider

Don’t be shocked if there is some sort of formal news on season 3 before the second season even premieres, and for one simple reason: We don’t think it makes a lot of sense for Netflix to have anywhere near this long of a hiatus again. This is probably one of the few things that actually could end up hurting the viewership, not that we think it will be that severe. After all, Squid Game managed to handle having such a long break between seasons more than fine.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Wednesday now, including some more teasers on the future

What are you most excited to see moving into Wednesday season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







