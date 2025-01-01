Ted Lasso season 4: Is this another cryptic renewal tease?

Moving into 2024, it appears as though there is one huge question above all others on Apple TV+ — is a Ted Lasso season 4 coming?

Well, we do have at this point what could be the tiniest bit of evidence, and it is tied to someone who has certainly been known to troll fans before: Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate “The Great” on the hit soccer comedy. Virtually ever since the third season ended, the actor has posted super-vague things on social media that have offered up hope that there could be something more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Tonight, right in the midst of all sorts of New Year’s Eve celebrations: We have an emoji from the actor’s account showing its lips zipped up. So clearly, Nick knows something … and he also knows what most people will be speculating about.

Does this mean that it is about the hit show?

Not necessarily, as the actor has teased some other things before. At the same time, however, this comes amidst rumors that Ted Lasso may actually start filming a season 4 in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, months ago there were reports that the contracts for several UK-based actors were picked up. All of this does make us think that there’s a chance a little more news will be coming.

At this point, when there’s smoke, there’s fire when it comes to this show. We 100% do believe that there is another story that will be told featuring some of these characters — the only questions remaining are which characters and, beyond that, what the focus of the story is going to be. Are we shifting over to a women’s team at AFC Richmond? You can argue that based on the most recent finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso right now, including the latest potential tease from an executive producer

What do you most want to see moving into Ted Lasso season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







