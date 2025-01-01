Virgin River season 7 filming: When will kick off?

As many of you may be aware at this point, a Virgin River season 7 is coming to Netflix at some point down the road. However, it is not going to be immediately, mostly in part to the fact that filming for this chapter of the show has yet to even kick off.

So, when will that actually happen? Let’s just say that we’re happy to take a larger look at that within, based on the information we know.

First and foremost, though, we do think it is worth pointing out that the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson series shoots in British Columbia. By virtue of that, you are probably not going to see anything kick off right away in the new year. Cast member Tim Matheson told Anna Daly earlier this year that filming would likely kick off on March, and that does make a great deal of sense.

After all, this would allow the cast and crew a chance to film season 7 in the warmer months — not only that, but it also does keep the door open for the possibility of a 2025 premiere date. If that happens, it will probably be in December; an early 2026 start is probably the most realistic, at least based on what Netflix does for the majority of their shows. As a matter of fact, for a lot of them is even longer than that — just ask the folks over at the aforementioned Squid Game about that.

What will the story of season 7 be?

The top priority in the early going is inevitably going to be what is going on when it comes to Charmaine — is she okay? Following that, you can put the spotlight a little bit more on Mel and Jack, especially as they figure out their adoption future.

