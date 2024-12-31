Found season 2 spoilers: Could Steve Howey appear?

Is there any chance at all that Shanola Hampton’s former Shameless co-star Steve Howey could appear on Found? Let’s just say that there is a reason why many fans want to see it happen.

After all, we tend to think that when you are a part of a show for a long stretch of time, there is a familiarity that comes with that. Seeing Kev and V back together would be wonderful; yet, at the same time, it would also be totally different. It may also be somewhat distracting for the tone of the show here, which is deeply serious and pretty different from what it was on the Showtime dramedy for so many years.

Speaking to TV Insider, Howey himself notes that there are some challenges directly associated with doing Found that could make it hard for him to come on:

“Would I ever do a guest spot on that show? I don’t know. And here’s why … The Kev and Veronica relationship, us two together for over a decade, for eleven seasons, it’s pretty iconic. We’ve been talked about as one of the best couples in television history. There’s a lot of weight on that.”

The actor goes on to say “never say never” about the possibility, but recognizes that it could be weird to randomly step in as a cop or a kidnapper after having such a different role with Hampton for such a long period of time. Personally, we do love Easter eggs within the greater TV world, but the challenge with this show in particular is that you have to find a way to do it without it being some sort of distraction at the same exact time.

For now, remember that new episodes of Found will appear on NBC come Thursday, January 16.

