Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10 spoilers: Severide’s tough task

For those who do not know yet, Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10 is going to be the second installment to air on NBC in 2025. The date is set for January 15, and this one in particular could be a real challenge for Kelly Severide.

In episode 9 you could see Taylor Kinney’s character do his best, at least on some level, to be a teacher. Moving beyond that, you will see him have to be an investigator in a way that could be somewhat uncomfortable for him. Nobody wants to have to look towards one of their own as a problem, but that may be what happens here in a story that is titled “Chaos Theory.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10 synopsis below:

The team responds to a crisis at a community center; Severide is forced to investigate one of his own squad members; Kidd helps a teacher going through a post-incident spin-out.

One other interesting thing to remember with “Chaos Theory” is that in just two weeks after it airs, you’re going to have an epic three-part crossover with the other shows in the franchise. Will there be any clues that this is coming? It’s a hard thing to answer for a handful of different reasons. While we’re not sure any upcoming crossover will be explicitly mentioned, we do believe that the producers will make sure, both in episode 10 and perhaps in 11, that all characters are left off in a place where they can still take part in some sort of epic event after the fact. They don’t want there to be some sort of big-time cliffhanger that gets ignored just because of what’s coming after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more Chicago Fire season 13 episode 9 thoughts

What are you the most eager to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







