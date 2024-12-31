Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 9: ‘First Light’ details

After a long hiatus, you are going to be seeing Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 9 arrive on Thursday, January 16. What more can we say officially?

Well, if you have not heard too much officially about this episode just yet, you are going to see Amanda Rollins back for “First Light.” This is going to be an important episode when it comes to a case, but there is also more transpiring here. This is a chance to check back in on where things are with Carisi in the aftermath of what happened in episode 8. There is a lot that this character is trying to contend with, and we’re not sure that all the information is going to become clear right away in terms of what is going to be happening with him long-term.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get a number of TV reactions!

For now, what we can at least offer is the Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 9 synopsis that serves as a great way to set the stage:

An abhorrent web of lies and betrayal is uncovered when a woman is confronted with video of a night she can’t remember. Carisi struggles to move on from his ordeal when the suspect changes his plea.

The case itself will almost certainly be resolved in this episode, which is often the case for this show. The other bit of good news is that the weeks to come beyond this are likely to contain a number of other episodes of SVU, largely due to NBC trying to do whatever they can to establish momentum during sweeps. This is something that certainly does matter to them, as we have seen time and time again for the better part of decades at this point.

Related – See more about Rollins’ return right now on Law & Order: SVU

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 9 on NBC?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional information soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







