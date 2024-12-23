Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 9: Rollins will return

If you have not heard as of yet, Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 9 is poised to arrive on NBC come Thursday, January 16. Want to know more about it now?

Well, when it comes to notable faces turning up, we are at least happy to know one thing right now: You will see more of Kelli Giddish as Rollins. Given the hostage situation and everything that unfolded in the fall finale, we do tend to think that Carisi is going to be as much emotional support as humanly possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some further TV discussions!

Now if you head over to TVLine now, you have a chance to see a first-look image from this upcoming Law & Order: SVU that shows these two characters (plus Nicky) seemingly enjoying a pizza, among other things. The synopsis for this episode notes that Peter Scanavino’s character “struggles to move on from his ordeal when the suspect changes his plea.” This sort of haunting could carry over for a long period of time and with that in mind, the biggest thing you can do is try to be prepared for it.

Given that this show is largely a procedural, we do not necessarily think that we are going to see Carisi’s trauma play out in an explicit way for every single story that is coming up. Yet, at the same time we do tend to think that it could inform a lot of character choices over the months ahead.

Obviously, we’d love to see Rollins around more than we’ve seen her so far this season but in the end, we just have to be satisfied with however much we end up getting from her.

Related – See some more information regarding the future of Law & Order: SVU right now

What are you most curious to see as we prepare for Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 9?

Do you think that Carisi will be able to move forward? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are great updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







