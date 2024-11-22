After what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to see a Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 9 return date? What about the future?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say here is that unfortunately, you are going to be waiting a while for what more is ahead. Because of Thanksgiving, there is no installment on the air next week — and the same goes for the week after. At the moment, all signs point to the crime drama coming back on Thursday, January 16 as a part of the lineup that also includes the flagship show.

So, why the long wait here? There are multiple reasons for it, starting with the fact that NBC does not want to put any Law & Order: SVU episodes out on an island in December, separate from the rest of the lineup. Instead, they may want to bring the show back in January, where they can then air multiple episodes in a row without any delay between them. We do tend to think that this sort of continuity is always good for retention, and also allowing more casual viewers to know and understand better when a show is going to be on the air.

As for what sort of stories are ahead for Benson and the rest of the team, the biggest thing that we can say is that the network will probably wait until late December / early January to give you any more information. After all, they probably do not feel any real reason to rush things along right now, and nor should they. Our hope is that we will more Rollins here and there, but also what we have come to know this series for over the years — emotional stories about people in need, and what the team is willing to do to ensure justice is served.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

