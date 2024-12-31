CNN New Year’s Eve 2025 start time, lineup, and performances

For those of you out there who are eager to have a great time on CNN tonight, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are here for you! This special is an annual source of good humor and fun, and it is largely thanks to some big performances and also special guests.

Also, one thing we constantly love is the opportunity to see Andy do his best to make Anderson wildly uncomfortable over the course of the night.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV updates!

So when is the special going to start? What will some of the music be for it? We’ve got you covered, at least courtesy of the press release below:

…CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen begins at 8:00 PM ET, with music, comedy and some surprise guests, including Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, live from his residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Sting, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Diplo, Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black from CNN’s Have I Got News For You, Lil Jon, Mickey Guyton who will perform “Imagine” live from Times Square, Patti LaBelle, and comedians Whitney Cummings, Amy Sedaris, Sasheer Zamata, Ziwe, Adam Devine, and more.

Throughout the night, CNN reporters provide live coverage of celebrations across the country, including Richard Quest from the crowds in Times Square and inside Madame Tussauds, Randi Kaye from Key West, Florida, Stephanie Elam from Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas, and Gary Tuchman from Prescott, Arizona.

At 12:30 AM ET, CNN’s Sara Sidner, Harry Enten, and Cari Champion will take over the celebration, counting down to the new year as the Central Time Zone rings in 2025 from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

Is a lot of this predictable? Sure, but at the same time we do tend to think that there is a certain comfort in that. We know that there are going to be new challenges and goals for a lot of people entering the new year, but it is also nice to start things off with a certain amount of routine.

What are you most excited to see during the 2025 CNN New Year’s Eve special tonight?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







