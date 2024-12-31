Is FBI, FBI: International, & FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 12/31?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Not only that, but can we hope for more good stuff from both Most Wanted and also International?

Of course, we tend to think that all three shows are going to pack in the drama when they do come back for more; unfortunately, it is not going to be tonight. The entire franchise is going to remain on hiatus for quite some time moving forward, as the plan is for all of them to come back moving into Tuesday, January 28. Why the long wait? Well, it allows for all of the shows involved to get further into production and ahead of the game, which is pretty important when you think about how many episodes we are likely going to get throughout late January moving into February.

So when can you anticipate more information about all of these shows? For now, the answer to that feels relatively simple: Most likely at some point in mid-January. We do think that there is not going to be some significant shake-up when it comes to the stories or the focuses of each case; there are going to be some timely investigations, and of course they are going to be mixed with an opportunity to learn more about these characters. All of that put together is the secret sauce of this entire world.

Of course, we’d also love for there to be some sort of news on the long-term future of all three of these shows before they come back; just remember here that of the three shows, the flagship FBI is the only one of them that has been renewed for another season as of right now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

