Is FBI, FBI: International, & FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 12/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What can we also say about its two spin-offs here in Most Wanted and then also International? These three shows had some pretty impactful episodes last week — so why not try to keep that going?

Well, this is where we just have to come in with an unfortunate reminder that in this situation, it is just not possible. There are no new episodes tonight. After all, it is Christmas Eve! The last thing that CBS would want is to put these shows on at a time when they absolutely know they would get wiped out entirely by some of the competition that is out there.

For the time being, the idea is to bring the FBI franchise back on the air when we get around to January 28, and we hope that all three shows are going to have a lot of episodes throughout the key February sweeps ratings period. It is certainly too early at this point to have a lot of insight regarding what is ahead, but we don’t tend to think that we are going to be seeing all that much when it comes to a radical shake-up here of the format or what these series want to bring to the table.

Of course, one thing that we 100% would be keen to see before the season is over is some sort of larger spin-off, but these are logistically hard to do for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that one of the three shows films in other parts of the world. You also do have to make sure schedules line up and, logistically, a lot of the folks over at Wolf Entertainment could be preoccupied with getting together a One Chicago crossover, as there has not been one there for a while.

What do you most want to see when FBI and its two-spin-offs do eventually return?

