When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3: New secrets?

It is true that When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3 may be several weeks away from airing over on Hallmark Channel. What more can we say about it at present?

Well, the best thing that we can do to kick this off here is note that “All That Glitters” appears to be the title for this episode, and there are going to be a lot of big-time secrets at the center of the story. That includes one that Elizabeth finds, and then also one that Lee may be holding onto.

Want to learn more right now? Then go ahead and check out the full When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3 synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

Elizabeth and Nathan uncover Oliver’s secret, and Rosemary worries Lee has a secret of his own. Allie’s interest is piqued when Earl Wyatt returns to town.

We will be one of the first to admit that some of these secrets are rather hard to dive further into right now, if for no other reason than that this episode is still weeks away and a lot is going to happen to get from point A to point B.

For now, the most important thing that we can note here is rather simple in that every character should have some sort of exciting story moving forward, and that means romance, drama, and perhaps some new arrivals. Hope Valley is always changing; the best thing that some of these characters can do is try their best to adapt to what is an increasingly complicated world.

Remember now that the premiere is actually coming to the network this Sunday — it is going to be here and play out before you know it!

