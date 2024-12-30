Paradise premiere date, trailer, more details from Hulu

Come January 28, you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of Paradise on Hulu, one that is worthy of tremendous excitement.

After all, consider this: The mystery – thriller is the first major series created by Dan Fogelman since the end of This Is Us over on NBC. It also marks a reunion between him and star Sterling K. Brown, who played Randall Pearson on that show for so many seasons. There is a lot to be excited about here for sure, and we will just have to wait and see how all of it plays out, no?

Before we go too much further here, let’s just go ahead and lay the foundation for what the show is, courtesy of the official Hulu synopsis:

Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds.

Brown’s character is going to be playing the head of security on this show for a President played by James Marsden. What we could end up seeing here is something that is complicated and perhaps even grisly. We don’t exactly think that tonally, this show will be similar at all to This Is Us and ultimately, that is probably the point. After drawing out so many tears for an emotional drama all about family, we certainly think there was a real push to do something different here.

Now, let’s just hope that the end result here lives up to the credentials that both Fogelman and Brown bring to the table. Based solely on the trailer over here, we do tend to think that there are so many different reasons for excitement.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

