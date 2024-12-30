Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, December 30, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Of course, we would love nothing more than to have the crime drama back on the air and soon. As for whether or not that is about to happen … well, let’s just say that this is a totally different storm.

Remember here that earlier this month, we got a Christmas episode in “Humbug” and typically, these are the final ones for a show in the calendar year. There are exceptions with some shows like Elsbeth, but there certainly isn’t here. NCIS is done for the rest of 2024, and there is no new episode tonight. As a matter of fact, there is not going to be another installment until we get around to the end of January!

Why this long break? As you would imagine, there are a handful of different reasons for it. One of the biggest is that it allows for there to be a lot of time for the producers to get episodes ready in advance; also, it allows for there to be more consecutive episodes with fewer breaks later. Our general sentiment here is that the crime drama will likely be on through a great chunk of February sweeps as a means to get more viewers.

As for the stories ahead…

The first one back should be a spotlight of sorts on Alden Parker, at least through the lens of seeing him spend time at one of his favorite bakeries. Meanwhile, at some point it is fair to say that we will be meeting Torres’ new girlfriend. Also, Margo Harshman is returning as Delilah, which we think is always a treat for those who like her and McGee.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

