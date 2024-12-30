Foundation season 3 premiere date: A winter reveal coming?

Is there a chance that we get a Foundation season 3 premiere date reveal between now and the end of the winter?

If you are feeling a little bit impatient right now regarding the hit Apple TV+ series, it is pretty darn easy to understand. After all, let’s just put it like this — it has now been more than fifteen months since the last season of the show premiered. It has also been several months now since filming wrapped. We know that the Isaac Asimov show is the sort that does require a pretty long post-production cycle but still, it does feel like an announcement, at least in theory, could be imminent.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get a number of TV reactions!

So what are the odds of us getting an announcement before the winter is over? It does not feel ridiculous at this point to say 50-50. We know that for the next few months, the top priority for the aforementioned streaming service is going to be Severance. However, at the same time that’s not the way that it is going to be forever! At some point, we do tend to think that priorities are going to change a little bit and they will need some marquee shows for the spring. Foundation could be one of them, and we do think it could be one at the same time as a marquee program like The Morning Show. After all, they are totally different genres.

For now, let’s just say that a start date around April or May would feel about right. There may not be any guarantee that it happens and yet, this is something that we are keeping watch for once we get into the new year. (It is hard to envision anything coming out before then.)

Related – Check out some more news regarding Foundation season 3 and what more is going to be coming

What are you most excited to see on Foundation season 3 when it does eventually premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







