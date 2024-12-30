Squid Game season 3 likely not the end of overall franchise

While it is true that Squid Game season 3 may be the final chapter of the original Netflix hit, does that mean the franchise is over? Ultimately, we think the answer to that is pretty clear: Not so much.

After all, there is one thing we know about this streaming service, and it is not that different from others out there: They love money. Most corporations out there are all about spin-offs and franchises, and this one is no different. Squid Game already has a reality show, and there have been rumors about a US version coming at some point, potentially with famed director David Fincher involved.

Even though we cannot say personally that this is going to happen, we have it under good authority that Netflix is thinking about a lot of stuff. Just look at what show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say to The Wrap recently:

I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away… Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows? But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.

The American spin-off certainly makes the most sense, largely due to the fact that there is such a long and storied history of adaptations that happen stateside. We imagine that some story about an established character could happen, but it does not seem as though it would have the same sole creator behind the scenes.

Some of this will likely become clearer once the third season premieres — there may be a certain hesitancy to share a lot of additional news in advance, especially if it could be viewed to some degree as a spoiler.

What other shows can you expect to see within the Squid Game universe?

