Scrubs revival: Show EP shares early plans

One of the bigger TV surprises of the past few weeks has been knowing that a Scrubs revival is in development at ABC. It is an idea that has led to a lot of mixed emotions. There are some who are excited, but then others concerned that the iconic comedy will never be what it once was.

Given the failure of some other revivals and reboots, such fear is warranted; yet, nothing would tarnish the original product, right? This is the philosophy of executive producer Bill Lawrence, who noted recently to the Los Angeles Times that he thought of the project as a “no-lose” proposition. He also indicated that the show is not returning out of a desire for money or attention; instead, it is because the cast and producers all love each other and want to make more memories.

So how far into development is the new Scrubs? Lawrence gave the aforementioned outlet a little bit of insight on that:

“[A deal with a showrunner] is being made as we speak, but as soon as that’s done, we’ll start … [The prospective showrunner and I have] already been shooting the s— because we’re old friends, but we’ll start coming up with the idea of where the world starts and who’s doing what. They’ve said it’s been so weird going back and watching every episode. My ultimate goal on the whole thing is just to get the music restored to the old episodes.”

As for the reason why Lawrence is not the showrunner himself here, the simplest reason is that he is under a deal with studio Warner Bros. TV; meanwhile, Scrubs itself comes from a rival studio. There are a ton of business complications there, but he will still be involved in the project. Many of the original cast members are in talks to return; the end result of that remains to be seen.

