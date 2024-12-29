The Rookie season 7: See new behind-the-scenes footage!

Just in case you are not excited enough to see The Rookie season 7, why not feast your eyes on new behind-the-scenes footage?

We know that there are a few different things that the Nathan Fillion – ABC series does well, but one of the biggest is making sure that everything feels authentic to the setting. Production actively happens across the greater Los Angeles area, and the latest post on the show’s official Instagram gives you a better sense of that. You can see a lot of familiar faces actively at work and while there may not be any major spoilers in here, we do think that it is enough to at least generate some excitement.

If you have not heard too much about the premiere “The Shot,” the synopsis below gives you a much better sense of that:

Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape.

Beyond the premiere, we tend to think that a lot of eyes are going to be on Chen and Bradford and for good reason. While the two characters may not be together at the moment, there is still a great chance that this changes still — provided that Tim can work through some emotional stuff. While we know that a lot of people watch this show for the action sequences and the intensity, there are some personal storylines bubbling underneath all of this that is equally important in its own right. The Rookie is at its best when it offers you a mixture of all of the above.

