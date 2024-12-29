Doctor Odyssey season 1 spoilers: Paris Jackson to appear

We know already that unfortunately, we are going to be waiting until March to see Doctor Odyssey set sail again on ABC. Why not enjoy some casting intel in the meantime?

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to see Paris Jackson appear in at least one episode as (you guessed it) a passenger aboard the ship. There are not many other details available as of right now, but we certainly are aware of the fact that Ryan Murphy has a tendency to get more great guest stars for his shows than any other producer out there. Why would we be surprised by this now?

Meanwhile, the report also notes that you are going to be seeing Shania Twain return in the next part of the season, making her a rare person who has actually come on board the Odyssey on multiple occasions. Given the charisma she brings to the screen, it is fair to say that we are far from upset with that, all things considered.

For now, the most important thing here is just that the second half of the season does give us a lot of crazy storylines and development on some of these relationships. We know that there are all sorts of crazy theories about what is going on with the ship but even if we take the story at surface level, it still feels like there is a lot more going on here than we could have ever fathomed.

Unfortunately, it also feels like we are probably going to be stuck waiting until February to get a lot of other details on what lies ahead in some of the specific episodes. Prepare now accordingly.

