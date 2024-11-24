Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9: Joshua Jackson on theories

As we prepare for Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 in the new year, is the ABC series about to go in a totally new direction?

Well, what is so odd about this show at the moment is that you can easily view it from a surface-level perspective, one where it is just about a cruise ship and some medical emergencies that are happening on board. Because of some of the crazy characters and some of the storylines (throuple included), you could argue that it is just fluffy escapism.

Yet, is there a darker twist behind the scenes here? Well, remember for a moment that there are theories suggesting that the ship is actually some purgatory; or, that Max is in a coma from what happened during the early days of the pandemic.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Joshua Jackson did indicate that he is open to some sort of crazy twist, though the cast is currently in the dark on the matter:

“I think it’s fair to say we don’t know, right? … The only brain that has the answer to that question is Ryan [Murphy, creator]. However, as a fan of science fiction, if that is where we go, I fully support it.”

Of course, we tend to think that the legacy of Murphy as a producer is one of the big reasons why these crazy theories are out there! Remember that one of his other shows in Grotesquerie did do something really crazy and because of that, we may be in a spot where a lot of these conversations are actually happening.

Regardless of whether or not Doctor Odyssey chooses to go here, we’re honestly fine to have more fun with this subject for a little while. All things considered, why in the world wouldn’t they?

Related – Get some more news when it comes to the next Doctor Odyssey episode right now

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 9 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







