The Simpsons season 36 episode 14 return date at Fox

Following what you see tonight on Fox, it of course makes sense to want The Simpsons season 36 episode 14 return date. What can we say about it now?

Well, we suppose that the first thing that we can do is simply be shocked that we are getting an episode tonight in the first place. Typically, most shows out there go off the air prior to Christmas. The biggest reason why that isn’t happening here is honestly due to the presence of NFL football, as the network is clearly trying to get the show as many good ratings as possible during this particular stretch of the year. It is also infinitely more important given the fact that there is not going to be anywhere near the same opportunity a little bit later on.

After all, consider the fact that there is no clear episode set for the month of January, when primetime will be dominated by a combination of NFL football and then also awards shows. According to a report from the Futon Critic, we may not see The Simpsons back until we get around to Sunday, February 16. This is certainly one of those things that is subject to change but for now, this makes a lot of sense. There is still more to come this season, and we hope that there are more surprises and notable guest stars along the way.

For those of you who are wondering about the long-term future of the show beyond this season, let’s just go ahead and say that there is no reason to think that the show is ending anytime soon. Our hope here is obviously that we do get some more official news on it soon but at this point, we really do think that making it to season 40 is in play here.

What do you most want to see moving into The Simpsons season 36 episode 14 over at Fox?

