Universal Basic Guys season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following tonight’s big season 1 finale on Fox, is there going to be a Universal Basic Guys season 2? Or, are we at the end?

On paper, we do think that it is easy to look at this particular show and label it a toss-up. After all, just think about where the ratings are! The first season ended up being all over the map — while it averaged a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a lot of that was due to some strong airings after NFL lead-ins. A lot of animated comedies on Fox do have big swings like this in the fall, and this one is no exception to the rule.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more reactions and reviews!

Luckily, the good news for this particular show is that a Universal Basic Guys season 2 was ordered ever before the show even premiered, which we assume has to do with two simple things. For starters, it is a vote of confidence that the series could continue to grow and find an audience. Beyond that, though, it is also a reminder that animated series take a lot of time to make in advance, and the early renewal helps to ensure that there would not be a huge break between seasons.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see whether or not a season 3 happens, and it honestly feels like a lot of that will be based on how the show performs in streaming. This is an era where you cannot just count on live ratings alone in order to ensure that you have another kick at the can.

As for when the next season is going to premiere…

Let’s just say that for now, the easy guess to make here is that you are going to be seeing the series come back again in the fall. However, we also do think that Fox has a great deal of time in order to figure that out.

Do you want to see a Universal Basic Guys season 2 happen over at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







