Call the Midwife season 14 video: Cast breaks down 1970’s setting

The premiere of Call the Midwife season 14 is coming to BBC One in the new year — do you want to know more about what’s ahead?

We know that one of the things that is hugely significant about the drama series is the subtle passage of time from one season to the next. Each batch of episodes is a new year, and this one is especially significant given that we are officially heading now into the 1970’s.

So why not take a moment here and listen to what the cast and crew has to say? For now, that’s what we are more than happy to do.

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter, you can see multiple cast members all do their best to set the stage for what lies ahead, including how the new setting could start to shake things up for the characters. There are significant changes coming not just to the medical field, but also the way in which the health-care system is pushing forward in the UK.

In general, we tend to think that there are going to be a lot of the same emotional stories coming week in and week out about mothers in need. This is a show that has over the years delivered relatable and historically-accurate tales that offer up hope and inspiration; we have a hard time thinking that is going to change.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we have a chance to see Trixie back around for a good part of the story again.

What do you want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 14 when it arrives on BBC One?

Which character are you most excited to see as we move forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

