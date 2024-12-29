Mayfair Witches season 2 video: Cast, EP on Rowan’s trust issues

Can you believe that in one week’s time, you are finally going to see Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere on AMC? It has been a long time coming to see what lies ahead for Rowan and this family; you better hope there are not any disappointments along the way.

In the interim, do you want to see a new video preview? The network has released a new featurette that indicates further that moving into the new chapter, there will be even more problems for Alexandra Daddario’s character, especially when it comes to who to trust.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

The video over at this link shows Daddario and several other cast members / producers talking about all of this, especially when it comes to new faces. You may have already heard a thing or two about Lark, who knew Rowan before all of this madness started and could have a pretty particular perspective with that in mind. Meanwhile, this season is also going to bring you a mind-reader in Moira who is also a part of her family. In terms of her powers, she certainly has some that rival Rowan’s — so what will that look like? Let’s just say that it could be a fun thing to watch unfold.

Of course, these two characters go alongside a lot of the other people who we know are coming back into the world, with Lasher being the most interesting to watch due to circumstance alone. After all, we are talking here all about someone who is now entering the world in a new way and will cause quite a quagmire for Rowan. What does he really want, and how much trouble will he cause for her?

Related – If you have not heard much about Mayfair Witches season 2 yet, see the premiere synopsis

What do you most want to see moving into the launch of Mayfair Witches season 2 at AMC?

Have any big predictions? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — other insight will be here before too long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







