NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1: The current state of filming

As we get closer and closer to the start of 2025, that should bring some excitement for fans of NCIS: Tony & Ziva. After all, the premiere is coming soon! There may not be a specific date as of yet, but there is still something quite nice knowing about the show’s arrival on Paramount+ in general. There is also a chance still that the series is set up within NCIS proper, but nothing has been said on that officially as of yet.

What we can at least do for now is rather simple: Express more of where things stand for Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, and the rest of the cast behind the scenes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV updates!

In a post on Instagram days ago, the mother of Isla Gie (who is playing Tali on the show) indicated that work on NCIS: Tony & Ziva will conclude next month. In a previous post, she also noted that this could be in a different location than Budapest, where the bulk of the series has been shot. If all of this turns out to be the case, it is easy to argue that the show will be fully good to go at some point in the spring or early summer, depending on what Paramount+ wants.

After all, the streamer is faced with what is a pretty interesting decision here, namely in that they could choose to premiere the spin-off at the end of NCIS season 22 to give the franchise something to air in the summer. However, you could choose to launch it in-season instead as a way to better ensure that you carry over viewers from one season to the other.

No matter what we get here insofar as a release date goes, we do tend to think that Tony and Ziva’s journey is going to be action-packed and highly entertaining. How could it not be?

Related – Learn more now about the return of NCIS to CBS

What are you most excited to see on NCIS: Tony & Ziva when it premieres?

Share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







