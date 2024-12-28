The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A winter reveal ahead?

Over the course of the past several weeks, there have been several headlines regarding The Witcher — yet, few have anything to do with the show. Rather, the spotlight has shifted over to the game series, especially with Ciri taking on more of a lead role in the next chapter there.

So for the sake of this article we are going shift things back in the direction of the Netflix show. After all, is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about the fourth season soon? Filming has been done for a little while now and by virtue of that, the focus has to be shifting now to post-production and making sure that visually, the series appears to be good to go.

Between now and a projected season 4 premiere date, we do tend to think that the focus will shift again to The Witcher the show — especially with Liam Hemsworth now taking over the role of Geralt. The video game will take time to get out there, and there will be plenty of time to promote that further. For the show, we tend to think that there will be at least a few teases that are shared before too long — if nothing else, some photos that set the stage further for what is to come.

As for a premiere date, the safest bet is that the fourth season hits Netflix this summer. As great as it would be to get some news on it before this point, we also do need to have a certain amount of realistic expectations when it comes to this. Post-production for this show is a really long process, and the streaming service likely will not hurry it along. While an approximate date for season 4 could be revealed between now and the end of March, it would be a surprise to see something too exact.

What are you most hoping to see now regarding The Witcher season 4 when it arrives at Netflix?

