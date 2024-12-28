P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A reveal this winter?

Is there any chance at all that a P-Valley season 3 premiere date is going to be announced this winter? Of course, we would love to get it. Whether or not that happens, however, is a totally different story. We know that Starz is one of those networks that does tend to take its time in order to make some major announcements — why would we expect something different now?

The first thing worth doing in this piece is merely pointing out just where things stand at present in regards to this show. Filming is already done for this batch of episodes and within that, everything can shift further into post-production. This is a process that can take from many weeks to several months depending on the show.

When it comes to P-Valley, the good news here is that this is not some sci-fi epic with a million different scenes that require CGI. It is more of a personal, character-driven drama and when you look at that alone, there is reason to think that more news will be coming before too long … at least on paper.

What we will say here is that there’s a good chance that the show is going to get a premiere-date announcement before the winter is over, even if that means not getting to see the series until the spring or early summer. While Starz does tend to be patient with their shows, they must realize at this point how long it has been since the second season aired. P-Valley was hit harder by the 2023 industry strikes than some other shows, largely because of a little bit of bad luck with its filming timelines. That caused some of the delays, and led us exactly to where we are right now.

