Silo season 2 episode 8: Is Sims the real wild card?

With Silo season 2 episode 8 coming to Apple TV+ in just a matter of days, why not look further at some key variables to the story?

There have been times this season where elements of the plot have been frustrating, from the amount of screen time granted to Knox / Shirley to the amount of time Juliette has been away from her former home. We get it: There is no character that she will ever make it back. However, it is kind of a letdown if she never does. This series functions best when she is there, and we actually get to see the collision course of her with the knowledge she now has versus the likes of Bernard. Also, where does Lukas stand in all of this, now that he is a Shadow?

Until Juliette does potentially return to #18, the most important and intriguing character within that structure may just be Common’s character of Sims. After all, he was a hardline ally of Bernard’s for so long and yet, he’s been cast aside and relegated to being a Judge. Meanwhile, Camille is slowly working to open his eyes to all possibilities, includes ones that have nothing to do with Bernard in the future. She sees the potential for rebellion, but she does not want to publicly play her hand.

We know that Camille was hesitant to share all her plans with her husband once upon a time; following episode 7, though, that could change. This leads to some questions about whether or not Rob will fully commit to her plan, or simply go back to Bernard the moment he gets an opportunity. Old habits die hard, and that is what makes watching him so fascinating from here on out. Sims is rigid, and he does not have a great abundance of friends. Yet, he could be a good ally to have — at least if he ever figures himself out.

What do you think we will be seeing from Sims moving into Silo season 2 episode 8?

