Shrinking season 3 spoilers: Is more of Sean’s past coming?

While we may be mere days removed from the end of Shrinking season 2, it is a thrill to know that a season 3 is coming. It alleviates the worry about a renewal / cancellation, and it allows us to spend time thinking about the story instead.

Based on how season 2 ended, there is absolutely room for so many things! Consider the possibility that we will see Louis bounce back, or learn if Jimmy moves forward and meets someone new. Or, could he end up with Gaby?

When it comes to Luke Tennie’s character of Sean, a big part of season 2 was about the complicated relationship with his father and how that was eventually able to be repaired. It involved real communication on what happened between the two when Sean came home from Afghanistan.

So what actually did happen overseas? We know it is a key part of who Sean became, and it is something that Tennie himself wants to explore. See what the actor had to say to The Hollywood Reporter on the subject:

In my opinion, I hope we go to the past for Sean. I want to see what happened in Afghanistan. I think we’ve seen so much of Sean’s growth, and we haven’t seen where he’s come from. But the other thing is I want to see him in the future with Jorge. I want to see what that relationship looks like. I want to see him get closer with his family. I want to see what it looks like when he takes his tools back home instead of just running away. I want to see him move out [of Jimmy’s house]. But, big time, I want to see the past. I want to go to Afghanistan, and I want to see what happened.

There is certainly a good chance that we do see this happen, especially if Shrinking season 3 ends up being twelve episodes again. Since this a character-focused show, the more time we spend with all of them, the better.

