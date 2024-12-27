Squid Game season 3 spoilers: Meet the VIPs?

Who is actually the clientele at the center of Squid Game? We’ve had a chance to meet a lot of characters behind the scenes to some degree, with the Front Man taking on an even more active role this time around as Player 001.

Well, moving forward, it does appear as though some of the mysterious VIPs are going to have more of a presence around the Games … but what will that look like? For now, this remains to be seen.

Speaking in a new interview right now with USA Today, here is some of what Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say on the subject:

“You will get to see the VIPs in the third season … They’re coming. They’re on the way. Their chopper is flying over the island now.”

Who are going they going to be?

We are of course curious about if there will be any stunt-casting here, or really if it matters. After all, these VIPs are some of the more deplorable people in the world, largely due to the fact that they clearly have no problem cheering on, betting, or doing a number of other things to people who are being killed and exploited. They are collectively in a way the Big Bad villains at the heart of the series, though there are a lot of others more obviously present.

Who is a big one? Well, in simple terms, just look in the direction of the Front Man, who deceived Gi-hun greatly through the second season to the point where he was able to accomplish everything he did in the finale. Who knows where things are going to go now entering the third and final season?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

