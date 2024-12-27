What If…? season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

There are a couple of things that are worth noting here ahead of What If…? season 3 episode 7 on Disney+, but one stands out. This is the penultimate one of the season and once we get to the end of that, the only thing that waits is the series finale.

In other words, everything is going to be a little bit emotional within here … not that this is all that much of a surprise. While there was a school of thought in our head that we could continue to experience this world forever, the reality remained that this was unlikely to be the case. All shows do conclude, even if the MCU is some large ongoing machine that always finds a way to bring in new things.

So what is coming up during “What If…The Watcher disappeared?” in particular? Below, you can check out the full What If…? season 3 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The Watcher must stand trial for his many interventions.

Will everything be tied up neatly?

Well, let’s just say that this is a hard thing to consider right now just because the show is so expansive and all over the place. We do tend to think that in general, there is one more thing that you have to wonder about in how many characters from the past few seasons are due to stop by. The biggest thing to consider here is whether or not the show wants to spend their final minutes working in order to properly honor everything that The Watcher did — or, if it is going to be focused a little bit more exclusively on a lot of stuff going down in the present.

What are you the most eager to see moving into What If…? season 3 episode 7 when it arrives?

