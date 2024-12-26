What If…? season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The Old West?

Tomorrow on Disney+, you are going to have a chance to see What If…? season 3 episode 6 arrive. So what will stand out here?

Well, the first thing we can really note is that on paper, this one has the potential to be one of the more fun ones we’ve seen through the past few seasons. Basically, it is a re-creation of some popular characters in a slightly different setting — one a good 150 years in the past. Who wants a superhero Western? If you do, let’s just say that “What If … 1872?” is going to bring that to the table and then some.

To get a few more details now on what the story is going to hold, go ahead and check out the What If…? season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

In a universe where the heroes of the MCU live in the Old West, Shang-Chi and his pistol-packing partner, Kate Bishop, traverse the frontier, saving the innocent from the evils of The Hood.

Now, one of the bigger things that we can go ahead and say now is rather simple, largely in that we’re going to be entering the homestretch of the final season at this point. There are only a few more episodes to go until this show as we know it is over.

Why does it ever have to end?

That’s obviously a great question, mostly given that there is no real reason why it ever had to end. Yet, obviously the idea here is to give The Watcher in particular some other element of closure. The final two episodes are going to revolve more around that than almost any other; with that, our advice is simply to get prepared. Things are going to be emotional, and you should see some characters from the past few seasons back to some degree.

