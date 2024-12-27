Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4: Mad-Dog mayhem

We knew that Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 featured another villain of the week in the form of a hit man named Mad-Dog. With that, though, came a final scene that was anything but predictable.

One of the things that we do believe showrunner Clyde Phillips is trying to do here is rather simple: Show in an array of forms how Dexter made mistakes in his early days. In the premiere, this came in the form of the earrings. This time around, it came courtesy of him underestimating the strength of his opponent. He thought he would be able to handle Mad-Dog, but he thought wrong.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN videos!

The good news for Dexter at this point is honestly not that complicated, as Mad-Dog ended up meeting his demise by escaping, running out into the street, and then getting run over. He won’t live to share what he saw the title character try to do.

The issue? Now, Dexter has to make sure to wipe every trace of his presence away from Mad-Dog’s place, including what he did potentially to some of those guitars. Clean-up duty is a part of his business, so he better be prepared to roll with the punches.

As for Harry…

Let’s just say that it is easy to imagine him being pretty darn concerned at the current state of things here with Dexter, given that his urges are coming with greater frequency, which raises the odds that he will eventually get caught. It is easy to understand why this would all take a toll on his health, and the show is doing a good job explaining that. (Are the flashbacks really still necessary, though?)

Related – Be sure to get more news on the next Dexter: Original Sin episode now

What did you think about the events of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







