Chicago Med season 10: Steven Weber on Dean, Hannah

We know that even before the start of Chicago Med season 10 on NBC, there were people out there rooting for Hannah Asher and Dean Archer. Are we shocked? Not really. Despite the two having a pretty substantial age difference, there is a lot of chemistry here and by virtue of that, there is a significant reason why some out there may be expecting something more to blossom here.

As for whether or not that is going to be the case … well, let’s just say that things are looking towards “unlikely” right now.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what Steven Weber himself had to say about the two:

“For a second, we thought, too, like, ‘Hey, maybe they’ll get together. That’ll be weird and fun, but if that happens, let’s not make a traditional [relationship] … These are people who are complicated, and they’re a bit broken. [It] should be hard for them to relate, and I think the writers did a good job in avoiding that potential mess. It’s very nice for people to think that [they should be a couple], but there’s something else at play here that’s still developing.”

However you choose to define this relationship, we do think it is important to Chicago Med and also incredibly important to them both as characters. Given the strength of the first part of this season, we also tend to think that everything will get better and better from here on out.

We certainly know at this point that Chicago Med season 10 will pick up in a big way, given that there is a lot to untangle when it comes to that big Goodwin cliffhanger. Is Archer the only one who can save her? For the time being, it does seem like that may be the case…

What do you think we are going to see from Archer and Asher on Chicago Med moving forward?

