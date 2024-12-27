Silo season 2 episode 7: Did someone kill Solo?

We certainly knew that entering Silo season 2 episode 7 titled “The Dive” that there was a chance we could lose someone. Yet, who would’ve thought that they would have been in the Silo that did not have all of the widespread violence?

Yet, this is where we found ourselves, as the closing minutes for this particular installment featuring Juliette emerging from the water to see blood on the steps — a clear sign that something awful may have happened. Who is the victim? Well, that’s not too hard in order to figure out.

It was abundantly clear to us that something wrong was happening within Silo 17, mostly because the bodies outside of the Vault were a little fresher than the ones Juliette encountered upon entering. The easy guess was that Solo himself killed them at some point, and that from there, he assumed the identity of a former Shadow and then locked himself within the structure. This was by far the easiest thing to predict and yet, the reality here may have been a little more complicated. Instead, we may be looking at a situation here in which someone else is actually in the Silo with the two of them. They may haven taken out Solo while he was trying to help and then made it into the vault themselves.

The bad news for Juliette here is pretty simple, as she has no clear idea as to what is going on — and also, Solo was not altogether willing to give her information in the first place. This was hardly a guy who set her up in a position for her to succeed, now that her life is on the line.

(For the record, we do still think the better way for her to get back to her old home is if she can find a tunnel below.)

