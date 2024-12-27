Virgin River season 7 premiere date: Is 2025 possible?

Is 2025 possible at all for a Virgin River season 7 premiere date at Netflix? With the nature of the season 6 cliffhanger, it is easy to want more as soon as possible.

Now, when is that going to be? Is 2025 still possible when it comes to a premiere date? Let’s just say that there is a reasonable chance, but it depends on a few different factors, some of which are very-much out of the show’s control.

The first order of business here is when Virgin River actually starts up shooting. It feels like it is possible this happens in the months ahead and yet, that decision will be largely tied to whether or not producers are altogether eager to shoot in the colder months in Vancouver. Sure, temperatures aren’t as bad there as some other parts of Canada, but it is far from an easy thing to do.

Now we know that production tends to take several months and after that, you still have at least a few months of editing, ADR, and also localization that takes place. Depending on when everything starts, a 2025 air date is still possible — albeit later in the year.

The factor that matters above all else

Well, let’s just make this pretty darn clear at this point: Netflix can do whatever they want with the show. They are not beholden to air it at a certain point just because that makes the most sense for all of us on the outside looking in. If they feel like it makes more sense for them to wait until early 2026 to bring it back, that is precisely what they are going to do. It is certainly what we are prepared for.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Virgin River season 7 over at Netflix?

