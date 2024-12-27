Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: A winter reveal?

Are we on the cusp of getting a premiere date reveal for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 over at Paramount+? Well, there is a case to be made. Also, it could be pretty darn compelling to some out there!

So, where do we start? A reasonable place is with a reminder that the crime drama is already done with production, and also that it has a tendency to have a pretty quick turnaround compared to a lot of other streaming shows out there. You could easily argue that the crime drama will be ready to air at some point in late February or even March.

So, will that actually happen? This is where we’ll say that the odds of this are somewhat close to 50-50, mostly because it is all tied to what the powers-that-be over at Paramount actually want with the show. Just because episodes are ready does not mean that they will come on the air.

What we can say with perhaps even more confidence at this point is simply that Criminal Minds: Evolution should air at some point before the summer, and that means that a date reveal could easily happen in the next few months — even if the show itself is not until further down the road.

As for what the story is going to be here…

Well, at the center of the story is going to be an opportunity to learn a little bit more about Elias Voit’s fate, as he was attacked at the end of the season 2 finale. Why did that happen? There are theories aplenty out there that this was an organized hit and yet, it feels like it may take a little more time to learn anything for certain.

What do you think we are going to learn about Criminal Minds: Evolution this winter?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

