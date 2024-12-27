Dune: Prophecy season 2: Show EP on Desmond’s origins

Going into the second season of Dune: Prophecy on HBO, there are a few different things that we know about Desmond Hart. First and foremost, he is Tula’s son. Also, he wants vengeance on the entire Sisterhood and has some sort of technological history. There are a lot of different elements of who this guy is and what happened to him — and we do think that some of this will be revealed before too long.

Of course, there is also the possibility that there is more information about Desmond that viewers have already — they may just not be aware of it all.

Speaking per Gizmodo at a recent press event, here is some of what showrunner Alison Schapker had to say on the subject:

“[If you] look back over season one, there are clues to Desmond’s identity and his power and kind of where it all comes from … As far as sort of shadowy figures [seen controlling his fate in his visions], I think that remains to be seen in the future. But, we try to seed it in—I don’t know if people notice, but the cloth he’s carrying the first time we see him, when Desmond Hart appears and salutes and walks up to the palace, he’s got this black cloth. That is really his sort of token of his mother, and [it reappears] through the whole series. He uses it in private moments as a [way to keep] alive sort of his drive and his connection. Finally he meets her and is clutching her actual dress, and realizing kind of what once was a piece of his baby blanket that she swaddled him in [is[ Sisterhood cloth that he’s held on to. And now he’s finally with his mother. I mean, we tried to do things like that to kind of build in and foreshadow where the story was going.”

Even though Desmond had Tula arrested at the end of season 1, we are certainly curious to learn more of where this story is going to go. Won’t they still interact at some point? It feels likely.

