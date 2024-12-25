Dune: Prophecy season 2 spoilers: EP on Arrakis story
There are a number of exciting things that seem poised to happen on Dune: Prophecy season 2, and one setting is key for them: Arrakis. After all, this is where Valya now seems to be after Dorotea inhabited Lila and within that, dropped a number of hugely significant reveals.
At this point, it may be easy to come in here and argue that almost everything has changed — Valya has to chart a new path and tell a new story. We also don’t think it is some coincidence that showrunner Alison Schapker decided to place the character on the sandy planet. It allows the series to potentially do a lot of awesome stuff, and not just tap into some iconic imagery.
SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV reviews!
Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what the executive producer said will come out of this locale becoming more important:
Arrakis [has been] exerting its pull from afar, whether in the economics of spice trade, or the psychological aspects of these visions [from] Desmond’s past seeping into everyone’s consciousness … [The show will] actually put boots on the ground in this… almost mythic Dune space that we know very well.
It’s very significant that Valya’s there … [Desmond] emerged with a story and a myth — ‘I’m from Arrakis, I was swallowed by a worm and I survived after my whole regiment was killed’ — and all I would say is that Valya is going to find out a lot more, given that she is back where Desmond emerged as an adversary. And [it will] be interesting to see what she finds out.
Now, let’s just go ahead and hope that the series is actually able to live up to the hype they’ve established — if nothing else, at least season 1 ended on a high note.
Related – When is Dune: Prophecy season 2 going to actually premiere?
What are you the most excited to see now as we move into Dune: Prophecy season 2?
Share some of your assorted thoughts and theories on that below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.