Dune: Prophecy season 2: After that Valya reveal…

Following the end of the Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale last night, you have to wonder how the story will continue — and who will emerge victorious.

At this point, it is abundantly clear that Valya has to follow a particularly different path. She is now on Arrakis with Ynez where, in some ways, she needs to regroup. Dorotea has emerged within Lila and through that, she has been able to spin her own story about Valya’s mass murder. Is there more to the story? Perhaps, but Dorotea has her side and that is what she intends to tell.

So how will all of this continue? Well, let’s just say that it could continue to be a big part of the story, at least based on what executive producer Alison Schapker had to say to the Los Angeles Times:

It’s a horrifying revelation that there’s a mass grave at the heart of the Sisterhood, and they have no context to understand it right now other than what Dorotea is telling them. You see Jen wrestling a bit [with] how to process this. I don’t think it’s all over, by any means, but Dorotea picks up where she left off. And she was a zealot. “Dune” is a really big world. It has a lot of players and there are characters that I feel like I have big plans for who just got a table set in Season 1. Like all of those acolytes. We’re focusing on them for a reason, right? The journey they’re on is very essential to the story.

Odds are, this journey is only going to get all the crazier now and some of these stories are going to come together. It really is just a matter of how. We do strongly believe that the season 1 finale is the best episode we’ve seen so far — with that, there is plenty of momentum moving forward.

