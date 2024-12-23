Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 6 (finale): Who died?

We came into the Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale with a ton of expectations that some characters would die. Consider the stakes! The Sisterhood was desperate to do whatever they could to accumulate their power, while at the same time Desmond Hart had orchestrated what he thought was a clear path for revenge.

It is important to remember here that Desmond and Natalya created a pretty significant alliance for themselves at the end of episode 5, and that came home to roost within the first hour. After all, the Emperor did not make it out of this alive. Not only this, but it was his own doing!

As Francesca hovered over his body, Natalya then took an opportunity to then take her out. That was two prominent deaths right there! Desmond was wounded before that, but he still found a way to wander around alive.

As if this wasn’t enough…

Well, let’s just say that Dorotea ended up taking hold of Lila’s body and from there, shook the Sisterhood to its core with her proclamations of violence perpetrated by Valya. The actions of the past, in their own way, came back in the present.

Perhaps the biggest surprise to us here is who did not die at the end of the finale: Desmond. Despite his wounds, it was actually Tula who ensured that Valya did not kill him. As they embraced, we did wonder if she was going to kill him in that moment … but it did not happen. Instead, Desmond had her arrested! This was a significant shift on the chessboard, and one of many in this finale that did not tie up too many loose ends. Valya’s alive but hunted (and in Arrakis with Ynez!), Tula is in custody, Desmond is still breathing, and the Sisterhood’s future is perhaps more up in the air than ever.

While this show may have taken its time here and there to set the table, we can definitely say that this was the best episode and excellent set up for the future.

What did you think about the events of the Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates!

