Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 12, 13 spoilers: Finale details

For those out there who have not heard as of yet, Brilliant Minds season 1 is going to be airing a two-part finale event on Monday, January 6. Want to know more about it?

Well, you may have seen some previews already that indicate strongly that at the center of this upcoming story is going to be a building collapse. We know that this is one of those series that often does wrap up its storylines over the course of a single episode, but we are at a point now where some things are going to be different. You see this collapse course through two different episodes as Dr. Wolf and his staff are challenged perhaps like ever before.

If you want to get more information now, just go ahead and check out the synopses for the next two episodes below…

Episode 12, “The Doctor Whose World Collapsed” – “Dr. Wolf and his team face their biggest challenge yet when an apartment building collapses in the Bronx.”

Episode 13, “The Man Who Can’t See Faces” – “Dr. Wolf meets a pastor dealing with mysterious visions; the interns grapple with the fallout from the building collapse.”

If there is one thing to hope for within the finale, it is to ensure that we do get a certain measure of closure. Are we confident that there is going to be a cliffhanger, as well? Well, there is a reasonably good chance. One of the things that we know about network TV in general is that the shows always tend to leave you wanting more — unless of course you have a “final season” label thrown out there in advance. We tend to think that there will be a Brilliant Minds season … but nothing is assured.

What do you think is going to be coming across the two-part Brilliant Minds season 1 finale?

