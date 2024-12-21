Brilliant Minds season 1 finale to now be two-episode event

As we prepare now to see the Brilliant Minds season 1 finale on NBC, let’s just say there is a slight change of schedule.

Today, it was officially confirmed that you are now going to see the Zachary Quinto series wrap things up for the season on Monday, January 6. Per TVLine, you will see the episodes air starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There are not a lot of details out there as of yet for what lies ahead, but at the same time, our general sentiment is that you are going to have a chance to see Dr. Wolf working amidst what may be one of the biggest large-scale crises that he has ever encountered. This is certainly going to be easier said than done; that is 100% clear at this point.

So, is this Brilliant Minds finale event a good or bad sign for the future of the show? Well, we certainly understand anyone out there who has mixed opinions on what is going on here, but we tend to think that in general, this is largely a positive sign. The show is getting to air an hour earlier, and that means more potential viewers who are out there. The biggest thing going against the show right now is simply something that cannot be helped, and that is a loss of lead-in. The Voice did serve as a pretty substantial lead-in for a significant chunk of the season so far, but that is going to change for the finale.

Is there a chance that a season 2 does end up being announced between now and the finale? Well, we do think it is possible but if not, there could still be more news revealed at some point later on — NBC has until May to figure this out.

