Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 12 return date at NBC

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to get the Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 12 return date over at NBC?

Well, the first order of business here is simply noting that if you’re eager to have the show back as soon as possible, it is hard to blame you! One of the things that the network has smartly done with the Zachary Quinto series is give you very few interruptions so far, allowing you to get hooked. For a new series, that is even more important!

Now, let’s get into when the series is going to return — think Monday, January 6. The final episodes of the season are going to arrive next month and then after that, we will have to wait and see what NBC decides. For those wondering, it was an intentional and schedule-based choice to not give Brilliant Minds more than 13 episodes. It has nothing to do with the performance, and there is a good chance that it comes back for a second season based on what we have seen so far.

This is where we would typically get into starting to share more details for what else is coming … but unfortunately, we can’t do that here. As for the reason why, we’re just too far away! More specifics should be out there within the next couple of weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

In general, our feeling is that for the remainder of the season, we’re going to be seeing a lot of what you have enjoyed over the course of the past several weeks. You will have some complicated cases that Dr. Wolf and the remainder of the team look to take on; beyond just that, there will also be some opportunities to get to know all the main characters better. If Brilliant Minds succeeds with both of these things, we imagine that we will be happy in the end.

What do you most want to see moving into Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 12?

