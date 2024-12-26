Based on a True Story season 3: Will renewal come this winter?

Is there a good chance that the fate of Based on a True Story is going to be revealed this winter? For now, let’s just say this: There is a good reason to have hope.

After all, let’s just go ahead and note that the Peacock series premiered over a month ago at this point; within that same timespan, Netflix renewed a show that aired on the same day in A Man on the Inside. There is no guarantee that each streaming service is going to be operating under a similar timeframe, but at the same time, we are talking about the full winter — that is a long stretch of time for a decision to be made, and there is no reason to think they will wait longer than that.

For now, evidence points to Peacock still doing whatever they can in order to gather up some viewers. They recently posted the full season 2 premiere on YouTube, a sign that they are still looking to get the show a larger audience. It also is a sign that in some form, they continue to still believe in it. That is so much better than the alternative.

While there is no guarantee that a third season is coming for Based on a True Story, we would say there is a reason for at least some optimism. This is a show that can still grow over time, and there may also be an inherent desire to finish the story. Multiple cast members have said already that season 3 could potentially be the final chapter, and that makes sense given that this twisted comedy does feel like it has a limited shelf life. How do you keep this premise going?

