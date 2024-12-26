Based on a True Story season 3: Will renewal come this winter?
Is there a good chance that the fate of Based on a True Story is going to be revealed this winter? For now, let’s just say this: There is a good reason to have hope.
After all, let’s just go ahead and note that the Peacock series premiered over a month ago at this point; within that same timespan, Netflix renewed a show that aired on the same day in A Man on the Inside. There is no guarantee that each streaming service is going to be operating under a similar timeframe, but at the same time, we are talking about the full winter — that is a long stretch of time for a decision to be made, and there is no reason to think they will wait longer than that.
SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for BASED ON A TRUE STORY coverage!
For now, evidence points to Peacock still doing whatever they can in order to gather up some viewers. They recently posted the full season 2 premiere on YouTube, a sign that they are still looking to get the show a larger audience. It also is a sign that in some form, they continue to still believe in it. That is so much better than the alternative.
While there is no guarantee that a third season is coming for Based on a True Story, we would say there is a reason for at least some optimism. This is a show that can still grow over time, and there may also be an inherent desire to finish the story. Multiple cast members have said already that season 3 could potentially be the final chapter, and that makes sense given that this twisted comedy does feel like it has a limited shelf life. How do you keep this premise going?
Related – Be sure to learn more now about the end of Based on a True Story season 2!
Do you think we will learn more about Based on a True Story season 3 this winter?
Share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates on the way.