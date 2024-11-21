Based on a True Story season 2 finale: About that cliffhanger!

If there is one thing that we can certainly say at the moment about the Based on a True Story season 2 finale, it is this: The producers are daring Peacock to order more. After all, there is no closure at the end of this chapter; instead, Nathan is in more danger than ever.

After all, is there a chance that Chris Messina’s character actually spends the rest of his life in prison? Well, he was just arrested as the Westside Ripper…

Through much of the second season, we saw Matt leave behind evidence that could eventually incriminate Nathan without him ever realizing it. We don’t think that he personally knew that he was going to get Nathan arrested at any particular time, but that this was a failsafe in the event that something happened that required it. That came about when the late Chloe Lake’s sister revealed herself to be the copycat killer. After temporarily helping Nathan and Ava he then fled the scene, incriminated his “friend,” and in a post-credit scene, we learned that he may actually have another plan in mind for his fellow killer.

So, what does all of this mean? For the time being, there is a pretty great mystery here but we hope that, personally, all of this sets the stage for more backstory on the Ripper himself. If there is one huge weakness that Based on a True Story right now, it’s that it is really hard to view the story as accessible when you think about how little we know about Matt and his past.

As for the rest of the season, it did have its fair share of zany moments — but has the series ever figured out its tone? It did at least produce some genuinely funny moments, including the “death” of Jared Leto as a victim.

