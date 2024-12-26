Call the Midwife season 14: Will Trixie, Helen George return?

Following what we saw on this week’s Call the Midwife Christmas Special, it is fair to say that the future of Trixie is up in the air … yet again.

So where do things stand with Helen George’s character at present? The answer to this is largely complicated, but what we can say is that the door is at least slightly open she will be back. However, it also is hard to imagine that it will be full-time based on the present situation.

After all, in the two-part Christmas event we learned that Trixie has moved to America with Matthew, and that things with the business are going well. Yet, at the same time she has indicated that she hopes to be back in England in around a year — and also, that it is really time-consuming to become a midwife in the United States.

By virtue of all of this, we do at least think that Trixie will be around here and there to try to keep her skills up-to-date, though at the same time, we can’t imagine the character just flying back and forth between two countries. After all, the whole reason that Matthew took the job in America was to turn around his financial situation, and constant plane tickets are hardly an inexpensive thing to purchase.

To date, neither BBC One nor writer Heidi Thomas have shared a lot of insight regarding what the story of season 14 is going to look like as a whole; that will instead be revealed on a week-to-week basis by the network.

If there is one thing that we can say with a great deal of confidence, it is simply this: You are going to see a lot of non-stop drama and heartfelt moments. This is what the franchise is known for.

