Community movie: Ken Jeong offers new tease

We recognize that at some point, a Community movie is going to be happening — it really is just a matter of when.

For now, here is some of what we can say — the project was greenlit some time ago at Peacock. A number of former cast members were confirmed to be a part of the show, including the ever-busy Donald Glover. However, there have since been a number of delays, with one of the primary reasons being the industry strikes of 2023 pushing things back. When the strikes ended, then a number of other scheduling conflicts arose.

Speaking to TV Insider, star Ken Jeong (a.k.a. Ben Chang) made it abundantly clear that everything will still transpire … at least eventually:

There is a script, there is a plan. We just don’t know when [it will happen]. Once that’s agreed upon, it’ll be magical and real emotional … I think being on set experiencing that again [will be] so gratifying. Words can’t even express.

So, what will the story be for this?

All indications are that this is going to be about a college reunion at Greendale, which is honestly the story that makes the most overall sense. We are talking here about characters who went away from the school some time ago and ironically, Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) was the last one from the study group still there. We are talking here about a guy who was, once upon a time, perhaps the most reluctant person to be at the school in the first place.

Honestly, we hope that the movie will film at some point in the summer, but this is really one of those things that is hard to predict at this point. The biggest thing that we can say, at least for now, is that patience is a virtue, and that a lot of people are still excited to do the movie.

Do you think that the Community movie is going to happen next year?

